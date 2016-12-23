XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2016 - 12:55 GMT

Leeds Boss Garry Monk Provides Update On Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Eunan O’Kane

 




Leeds United have received a boost ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Preston North End with boss Garry Monk declaring Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor available for selection.

The Whites lost Wood to a hamstring injury in a recent win over Reading, while Taylor was forced off the pitch during the course of the Whites victory over Brentford last weekend.




But Leeds will have both the left-back and the striker available for selection at Deepdale in what is a big boost for the Whites.

Asked about Wood on LUTV, Leeds boss Monk replied: "He's been back out on the pitches over the last four days. He will be back in training tomorrow."
 


While Taylor and Wood will be available to face Preston, Eunan O'Kane is set to miss out, though Monk is confident he can be back for the club's opening game of 2017, against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

"He's getting stronger", Monk said of the Irish midfielder.

"It's improving daily."

Leeds face away games at Preston and Aston Villa as their final two games of 2016 and will be desperate to head into 2017 with momentum as they look to continue to push for promotion in the Championship.
 