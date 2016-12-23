Leeds Boss Garry Monk Provides Update On Chris Wood, Charlie Taylor and Eunan O’Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have received a boost ahead of their Boxing Day fixture against Preston North End with boss Garry Monk declaring Chris Wood and Charlie Taylor available for selection.



The Whites lost Wood to a hamstring injury in a recent win over Reading, while Taylor was forced off the pitch during the course of the Whites victory over Brentford last weekend.











But Leeds will have both the left-back and the striker available for selection at Deepdale in what is a big boost for the Whites.



Asked about Wood on LUTV, Leeds boss Monk replied: "He's been back out on the pitches over the last four days. He will be back in training tomorrow."





While Taylor and Wood will be available to face Preston, Eunan O'Kane is set to miss out, though Monk is confident he can be back for the club's opening game of 2017, against Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United.

