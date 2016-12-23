XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2016 - 12:15 GMT

Liverpool Star Again On Inter’s Radar

 




Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has again emerged as a target for Inter Milan for the January transfer window.

The Nerazzurri have been trying to get the Brazilian midfielder over the last few years, but have so far failed to snare him away from Anfield despite their repeated attempts.




Lucas has been a fringe player at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and has made just three Premier League starts this season, with the German opting to use other midfielders over the Brazilian.

There have been suggestions that the 29-year-old could opt to leave Liverpool in January if a club can come up with a viable offer and promise him regular first team football.
 


And according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the midfielder has again emerged as a target for Inter ahead of the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their midfield resources.  

It has been suggested that the Brazilian midfielder is expected to say yes to a move to the San Siro if the Nerazzurri can find an agreement with the Premier League giants.

Inter are looking to sign Lucas on an initial loan agreement with an obligatory or optional purchase clause and are hoping to convince Liverpool to part ways with the midfielder.

Lucas’ current contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the season.
 