Liverpool Still Have Improvements To Make Feels Reds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson feels his side still have scope to improve following a stoppage time winner in the Merseyside derby on Monday.



After a disappointing start to December, the Reds have won their last two league games and now find themselves in second spot in the Premier League table.











Jurgen Klopp’s men have been sensational from the beginning of the season and have managed to score more goals than any other Premier League side with 41 strikes.



Henderson, who scored in his side’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in September, said he is not surprised by the way his team have been performing, but emphasised they still have to make improvements.





“It isn’t a surprise to me that we are doing well. It could be better”, Henderson told the club's official website.

“There are games we have lost that we could have drawn, games we have drawn that we should have won.



“There are also things for us to improve – we know that – but it is pleasing that in the majority of games we have been at a high level”, added the 26-year-old.



The midfielder has been excellent on the pitch and has provided four assists this season so far. He will however be looking to find his goalscoring touch as he has not scored since mid-September.



Liverpool are currently six points behind league leaders Chelsea and they will be looking to close the gap with a win against Stoke City on 27th December.

