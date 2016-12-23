XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/12/2016 - 22:30 GMT

Liverpool Still Have Improvements To Make Feels Reds Midfielder

 




Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson feels his side still have scope to improve following a stoppage time winner in the Merseyside derby on Monday.

After a disappointing start to December, the Reds have won their last two league games and now find themselves in second spot in the Premier League table.




Jurgen Klopp’s men have been sensational from the beginning of the season and have managed to score more goals than any other Premier League side with 41 strikes.

Henderson, who scored in his side’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea in September, said he is not surprised by the way his team have been performing, but emphasised they still have to make improvements.
 


“It isn’t a surprise to me that we are doing well. It could be better”, Henderson told the club's official website.

“There are games we have lost that we could have drawn, games we have drawn that we should have won.

“There are also things for us to improve – we know that – but it is pleasing that in the majority of games we have been at a high level”, added the 26-year-old.

The midfielder has been excellent on the pitch and has provided four assists this season so far. He will however be looking to find his goalscoring touch as he has not scored since mid-September.

Liverpool are currently six points behind league leaders Chelsea and they will be looking to close the gap with a win against Stoke City on 27th December.
 