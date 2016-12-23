Manchester United Defender Urges Red Devils To Keep Foot On Pedal

Follow @insidefutbol





After four consecutive wins in the month of December, Manchester United star Marcos Rojo has urged his side not to take their foot off the gas and push into 2017 in style.



The Red Devils started the season perfectly by winning their first three Premier League encounters, but they soon suffered three defeats and also failed to win a single Premier League match in the month of October.











However, Jose Mourinho’s men have remained unbeaten in their last eight matches in the Premier League and the results have now started to turn in their favour.



Rojo, who has played entire 90 minutes in all of his side’s last eight Premier League matches, said the Red Devils need to carry on with their form and win as many games as possible.





"Now, at this time of the season, at the end of the year, we need to finish strongly and win as many games as possible”, Rojo told MUTV.

“Looking towards 2017, we must play as well as we can and, hopefully, why not win a trophy at some point", added the Argentine.



Manchester United are currently in sixth spot in the Premier League table and are close to breaking into the top four.



They will host 18th placed Sunderland on Boxing Day and will be aiming to make it five wins on the trot by defeating the Black Cats.

