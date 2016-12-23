Serie A Side Eye Sunderland Star But Face Aston Villa Opposition

Follow @insidefutbol





Palermo have started to make enquiries fpr Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone during the upcoming winter transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



Mannone, who currently plays second fiddle to Jordan Pickford at the Stadium of Light, is also on the radar of Championship team Aston Villa.











The 28-year-old has thus far made just four appearances in all competitions for Sunderland in the present campaign, conceding six goals and failing to keep a single clean sheet.



Palermo have identified Mannone as a possible transfer recruit in January and it has been claimed that they have already started to make enquiries over the matter.





The Serie A side would initially want to sign Mannone on a loan deal for the reminder of the 2016/17 campaign, with his future at the club to be evaluated at the end of the season.

However, with Aston Villa heavily linked with the goalkeeper, Palermo could face serious opposition.



The former Italy Under-21 international, who joined Sunderland from Arsenal in 2013, is contracted with the Black Cats until 2018.



Mannone has thus far made 71 appearances in all competitions for the Premier League outfit, managing 19 clean sheets.



Besides Mannone, Palermo are also interested to sign former Sunderland defender Modibo Diakite, who is currently a free agent.

