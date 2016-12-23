West Ham Must Continue Winning Run At Swansea Feels Michail Antonio

Follow @insidefutbol





Following back-to-back wins, West Ham star Michail Antonio has stressed his side cannot afford to let their winning run end and must take all three points from Swansea City on Boxing Day.



Antonio won a penalty for the Hammers during his side’s game against Hull City and it was converted into a goal by skipper Mark Noble to seal a 1-0 victory over the Tigers on Saturday.











With a win over Mike Phelan’s men, West Ham have secured seven points from their last three games in the Premier League.



Antonio, who is the top scorer for the London club this season, believes the Hammers have started to get results and wants his side to hold on to the momentum.





“There is definitely a feel-good factor around the place at the moment”, Antonio told the club website.



“We’ve started to get results when we feel we should be getting them, and the performances are picking up.

“We’ve got to keep it going now and build the confidence, hopefully with another three points at Swansea”, added the 26-year-old.



“It’s been a great year for me personally but I’ve got to keep performing.”



Antonio said he has been working hard to keep his performance levels up and explained: “That’s one thing I’ve always told myself, that I’ve got to keep working hard, and keep up those levels.”



The West Ham winger has scored seven goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Slaven Bilic’s side so far this term. He will be looking to be on target again when his side take on Bob Bradley’s Swansea on Boxing Day.



The Hammers are currently placed 13th in the Premier League table and are not far away from entering its upper half.

