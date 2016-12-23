XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/12/2016 - 21:34 GMT

West Ham Receive Boost As Striker Target Knocks Back Lucrative China Proposal

 




Argentina international striker Lucas Pratto has turned down a lucrative offer from China as he has his heart set on playing his football in Europe again, handing a boost to Sevilla and West Ham United.

Pratto, who plies his trade in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, is expected to be on the move when the winter transfer window swings open in just over a week's time.




He will not though be following the current trend and making a big-money switch to China.

Indeed, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former Genoa striker has turned down a lucrative proposal to play his football in the Chinese Super League as he wants to head back to Europe.
 


It is claimed that both Sevilla and West Ham are on the 28-year-old's trail and news of Pratto knocking back an offer from China will be a boost for the pair.

A product of the Boca Juniors' youth system, Pratto moved to Europe with Genoa in 2011, however he returned to Argentina the following year with Velez Sarsfield.

His fine form this year yielded a first ever Argentina call-up and the striker made his debut in against Uruguay in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Pratto's Atletico Mineiro finished in fourth spot in Brazil's Serie A this year.
 