West Ham Receive Boost As Striker Target Knocks Back Lucrative China Proposal

Argentina international striker Lucas Pratto has turned down a lucrative offer from China as he has his heart set on playing his football in Europe again, handing a boost to Sevilla and West Ham United.



Pratto, who plies his trade in Brazil with Atletico Mineiro, is expected to be on the move when the winter transfer window swings open in just over a week's time.











He will not though be following the current trend and making a big-money switch to China.



Indeed, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the former Genoa striker has turned down a lucrative proposal to play his football in the Chinese Super League as he wants to head back to Europe.





It is claimed that both Sevilla and West Ham are on the 28-year-old's trail and news of Pratto knocking back an offer from China will be a boost for the pair .

