When We Don’t Have Possession He Suffers – Arsene Wenger Defends Under-Fire Arsenal Star

Arsene Wenger admits that Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s performances suffer when the Gunners don’t dominate possession, but has insisted that the German works hard as anyone else on the pitch.



The Germany international came in for some scathing criticism for his lacklustre performance in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad last weekend.











Many of his critics especially highlighted his low work rate when Arsenal were not in possession and his lack of interest in putting in the hard yards to win the ball back from the opposition.



Wenger feels the best place for Ozil to respond to all his critics is on the pitch, but admits when Arsenal don’t have the ball his performances suffer as his real value is in what he does when in possession.





However, the Frenchman insisted that Ozil has the wrong image and works harder as anyone else on the pitch while playing for the Gunners.

Asked about the criticism of Ozil after last weekend, the Arsenal boss said in a press conference earlier today: “It’s very difficult for me to come out on an individual.



“To be absolutely fair I did not hear or listen to all the criticism we got after the game. People analyse and have their opinion and we have to respond.



“Mesut is a big player and they have to respond to criticism on the pitch.”



The Frenchman continued: “I don’t give him any leeway; he has to do his job when we don’t have the ball. His main strength is when we have the ball and he suffers when we don’t have the ball.



“Against City he suffered more than others because we didn't have the ball.



“He is a guy who works much harder on the pitch than people think.”



Ozil has scored nine goals and provided six assists in 22 appearances for the Gunners in all competitions this season.

