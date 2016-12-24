XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/12/2016 - 11:48 GMT

Clint Hill Starts – Rangers Team vs Inverness Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Inverness
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Rangers manager Mark Warburton has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s clash against Inverness at Ibrox later today.

Warburton has made just one change to the team that won against Hamilton last Friday, with Clint Hill replacing Danny Wilson at the heart of the defence and the rest of the back four remain the same.




Martyn Waghorn has got one more start after scoring twice last week and Josh Windass, Joe Dodoo, James Forrester and Michael O’Halloran are the options Warburton has from the bench.

Currently on a three-game winning run, Warburton will be keen see his side post one more home win and further consolidate their position behind Celtic in the league table.

 


Rangers Team vs Inverness

Foderingham; Hodson, Kiernan, Hill, Wallace; Tavernier, Halliday, Holt; Waghorn, Garner, McKay

Substitutes: Gilks, Wilson, Windass, Forrester, Miller, Dodoo, O’Halloran
 