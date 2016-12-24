Clint Hill Starts – Rangers Team vs Inverness Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs Inverness

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Rangers manager Mark Warburton has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s clash against Inverness at Ibrox later today.



Warburton has made just one change to the team that won against Hamilton last Friday, with Clint Hill replacing Danny Wilson at the heart of the defence and the rest of the back four remain the same.











Martyn Waghorn has got one more start after scoring twice last week and Josh Windass, Joe Dodoo, James Forrester and Michael O’Halloran are the options Warburton has from the bench.



Currently on a three-game winning run, Warburton will be keen see his side post one more home win and further consolidate their position behind Celtic in the league table.



Rangers Team vs Inverness



Foderingham; Hodson, Kiernan, Hill, Wallace; Tavernier, Halliday, Holt; Waghorn, Garner, McKay



Substitutes: Gilks, Wilson, Windass, Forrester, Miller, Dodoo, O’Halloran

