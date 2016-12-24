XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/12/2016 - 21:11 GMT

He’s So Strong – Liverpool Legend Picks Out Reds Player of 2016

 




Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has named Sadio Mane the Reds’ standout player of 2016, despite the winger joining the club only in the summer.

Mane, who was roped in by Liverpool from Southampton during the summer transfer window, marked his debut for the Merseyside giants by putting in a splendid display and finding the back of the net in their 4-3 win over Arsenal in August.




The Senegal international has since made 18 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool, scoring eight times and setting up seven goals.

And Houghton thinks despite Liverpool having fellow talents in the form of Roberto Firmino, Adam Lallana and Philippe Coutinho, Mane is the team’s main threat going forward as he went on to name the 24-year-old the club’s player of the year.
 


“It’s Mane for me”, he said on LFC TV, when asked to name Liverpool’s standout player of 2016.

“A new player coming into the club and starting against Arsenal and the way that he did and his form since then has been brilliant.

“He gives us a different dimension. He gets on the ball. He can take the game from defence to attack very, very quickly.

“I know we have got the likes of Lallana, Firmino and Coutinho, who are good on the ball.

“But he’s the driving force that can take you higher up the field and stretch the opposition.

“He’s so strong, he has great attitude and he loves being here, loves being part of this Liverpool team."

Liverpool will miss the services of Mane in January as he will leave to represent Senegal in the African Cup of Nations.
 