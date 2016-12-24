He’s Turning Out To Be Terrific – Liverpool Legend Hails Reds Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





John Aldridge is of the opinion that Jordan Henderson is turning out to be a superb player for Liverpool, in addition to becoming a great leader on the pitch.



The midfielder, who joined the Reds from Sunderland in the summer of 2011, initially struggled to make his mark at Anfield and former Reds technical boss Damien Comolli was criticised for the signing.











But Henderson has managed to establish himself as a first team regular for Liverpool in recent years, with the 26-year-old featuring regularly under current Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



The England international, who is also the captain of the Merseyside giants, has thus far made 19 appearances in all competitions in the present campaign, scoring once and providing four assists.





And Aldridge thinks while Henderson should be trying to score a bit more often, he has no doubt that the former Sunderland man is turning out to be a fantastic player and captain for Liverpool.

“He has had his critics”, the Liverpool legend said on LFC TV, when asked about Henderson.



“When he first came into the club he struggled a bit due to the size of the club, [perhaps] getting to grips with it possibly.



“He has learnt from Steven Gerrard an awful lot. I think he is turning out to be a terrific player for us and a good leader on the pitch as well.



“He has all the energy required to do that, to play that role.



"He may have to score a couple of goals more, but all in all, he’s turning out to be a very good captain for us.”



Henderson has so far amassed 231 appearances for Liverpool, netting 23 times and setting up 38 goals.

