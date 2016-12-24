Huge Three Points – Mark Warburton Assesses Rangers Win Over Inverness

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Mark Warburton admits that his team were well below their level against Inverness at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon, but is pleased with the way they hung in there to get the 1-0 win.



The Glasgow giants started the game on a positive note and took the lead when Martyn Waghorn’s shot was deflected in by Brad McKay at the near post.











However, the game became a scrappy affair as it progressed and Rangers failed to find the second goal, which gave Inverness the confidence to conduct more raids into the home side’s half after the break.



And despite their fourth win on the bounce, Warburton admits that the performance from Rangers was well below par and he feels his side were all over the park at Ibrox.





However, he admits that at the end it was a satisfactory victory as his side had to battle hard and they managed to get a result over the line despite not being at their best.

Warburton told Rangers TV after the game: “We weren’t good today; simply need to put our hands up.



“It was a poor performance all over the park today really, but we scrapped and battled and got the three points; so it’s a huge three points in that respect.



“To play poorly and come out with the spoils is good for us.



“The ones where you are below par in your level of performances and you are scrapping and battling against a good team then they are very significant points.



“Not at our best by a long way today, way below the level, but we emerged with a victory.”



The win extended Rangers' longest Premiership winning run of the season to four games and they will next face St. Johnstone on Wednesday at McDiarmid Park.

