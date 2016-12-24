I Knew I Could Connect With It – Celtic Star Hails Strike As Hamilton Beaten 3-0

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong admits that he enjoyed scoring a second half screamer against Hamilton in the Bhoys' 3-0 win.



Leigh Griffiths scored just before half time to give the lead to the away side at New Douglas Park, but the game looked to be taking a different turn when Callum McGregor was sent off just after the break.











Hamilton had more than 40 minutes to design a comeback into the game, but Armstrong’s long range screamer calmed the Celtic nerves and doubled their lead in the 54th minute.



Armstrong has revealed that since he had a bit of time and space and the ball was on his stronger foot, he fancied connecting with the shot and hitting the target.





The Celtic midfielder admits that scoring goals is always a happy feeling, but such strikes always feel extra special, especially in a winning cause.

Describing his goal, the midfielder told Celtic TV: "I had a bit of time and space and it was on my right foot as well.



"I knew I could get a connection here on the astro turf sometimes so I thought I might as well have a go.



"Scoring goals is always nice to help the team and when they go in like that it’s just that extra bit nicer."



Moussa Dembele added a third goal for Celtic towards the end to make it a comfortable 3-0 win for Brendan Rodgers and his men.

