Inter Linked With Chelsea Midfielder

Inter Milan have identified Chelsea outcast Marco van Ginkel as a possible recruit during the upcoming winter transfer window, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The midfielder, who is yet to make a first team appearance for Chelsea in the present campaign, spent the second half of last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.











He scored eight goals in 16 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie outfit before returning to Chelsea at the start of the season.



It has been speculated that Van Ginkel could opt for another loan move in January as he is not expected to play a major role for Chelsea this season, with PSV tipped to be his possible destination.





However, PSV sporting director Marcel Brands recently revealed that although Van Ginkel is on their shopping list for January, his side are yet to open talks with the Blues regarding the signing of the Dutchman.

And it seems PSV now have company in their chase for Van Ginkel as Inter Milan are said to be interested in the 24-year-old.



The Nerazzurri want to bolster their midfield options in January and could turn to Van Ginkel as a result.



The Netherlands international, who has thus far made four appearances for Chelsea Under-23s in the ongoing campaign, has previously played in Italy when he spent the 2014/15 campaign on loan at AC Milan.

