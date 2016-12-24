Jurgen Klopp Wouldn’t Be Threatened By Steven Gerrard As Coach, Former Liverpool Star Feels

Follow @insidefutbol





Nigel Spackman believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp would not feel threatened if Steven Gerrard became a coach at Anfield.



Gerrard, who left his boyhood club Liverpool for MLS outfit LA Galaxy in the summer of 2015, announced his retirement from playing professional football in late November.











The 36-year-old was in talks with League One club MK Dons to become their manager, but he turned down the offer.



It has been speculated that Gerrard may return to his beloved club Liverpool in some coaching capacity in the future.





And former Liverpool star Spackman thinks if Gerrard does indeed decide to come back to Liverpool as a coach, Klopp would not feel threatened, as opposed to other managers, who might be uncomfortable working with a Reds legend of his stature.

“You’ve got a manager who won’t feel threatened by Steven Gerrard”, he said on LFC TV.



“Other managers might feel threatened by the legend that he is.



“I think Jurgen would be comfortable with himself if Steven comes in and starts doing his coaching badges and licenses.



“Maybe having an input in certain things, you know having a chat with him over a cup of tea, ‘what you think about this?’



“Because he has seen it and done it all.”



Liverpool are currently without a manager for their Under-23 team after Michael Beale decided to step down from the post earlier in the month.

