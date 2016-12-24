Leeds Can’t Afford To Take Just Two Points From Next Two Games Warns Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has indicated that the Whites have their work cut out in order to come out of the Christmas season fixtures still in the top six.



Garry Monk’s men are going into the busy holiday period on a good run of form and being fifth in the league table, the Leeds side are firmly entrenched in the fight for a Championship playoff spot.











Leeds have two away trips to Preston North End and Aston Villa to take care of before they return to home comforts on 2nd January, when they host Rotherham United at Elland Road.



Gray feels four points from their next two away games would be a good tally for Leeds and is confident that Monk’s men will manage to get a win at Deepdale over Preston on Boxing Day.





However, he also indicated that Leeds cannot afford to be winless after their trips to Preston and Villa as it could mean that they could be pushed out of the top six going into the new year.

The Leeds legend told LUTV: “Let’s take the first two games.



“If we come out of the two games with four points, then you would think delighted with that, but come out with two points, then you could lose that top six place.



“So five [points] out of the three might not be good enough to keep you in the top six because it is that close, but I think we will win the Preston game, then we will look at Villa.”



Leeds have won seven of their last nine games in the Championship and their only defeats came against the league’s top two in Newcastle United and Brighton respectively.

