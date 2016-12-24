Leeds United Need Chris Wood Fit Over Christmas Fixtures Says Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has stressed the importance of Leeds United keeping Chris Wood fit during the busy Christimas period, while stating his view that the club could look to improve their attacking resources in January.



Following a poor first month of the season, Leeds have remarkably recovered to climb into the Championship’s top six and are currently fifth in English football’s second tier.











Garry Monk is keen to see his side go into the new year maintaining their place in the top six and Gray has insisted that Leeds will need to make sure that Wood remains fit.



The New Zealander has been Leeds top scorer this season with 14 goals in all competitions, but missed their 1-0 win over Brentford last weekend due to a hamstring injury.





Gray feels Leeds clearly missed the Kiwi’s presence up front last weekend and him remaining fit is important for the Whites as Wood is still the only proven goalscorer they have in their squad.

And Leeds legend is of the opinion it is one area of the squad the club could have to address during the January transfer window.



Asked about the run of games during the festive period, Gray told LUTV: “It’s not the worst, but when you look at the games, the majority of the areas we are reasonably covered.



“The centre forward – if he is fit brilliant, but he is going to have to be really fit as he is going to have to play these three games in a short period of time.



“The worst thing about the hamstring is the stress on it game after game.



“You look at the game last weekend and you are expected to win it comfortably, but it was the centre-back who scored the goal.



“The centre forward is the talisman as far as sticking the ball into the back of the net in a regular basis, so unless it changes, it is somewhere you would think the club will be looking to improve on.”

