Leeds United Need Extra Quality – Whites Legend Urges January Transfer Window Business

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has indicated that the Whites need to add more quality to their squad in January to sustain their promotion challenge this season.



The Yorkshire giants have been in terrific form since a poor first month of the season and are currently in the thick of the promotion battle ahead of the Christmas period of games in the Championship.











With the January transfer window approaching, Garry Monk has conceded that he is looking to sign a few players for key areas of his squad in January and Gray admits that the Leeds squad does need that extra bit of quality.



The former Leeds midfielder says that despite their form, the Whites have struggled to get results over the line in recent weeks and feels it would be nice if the club can add that extra bit of quality needed to the squad during the January transfer window.





When asked whether the January transfer window is a big opportunity for Leeds, Gray told LUTV: “Especially, at this time of the year if you are up there.

“If you are going to get up, you have got to look at the situation at the football club; we have played games this season where it was a struggle to win the games.



“Last week we had to struggle to win the game [against Brentford]; you look at Newcastle, you expect them to win by three or four because they have that bit of quality.



“Our players have been proving [themselves] since the start of the season and are doing it week-in-week-out, but you still need that extra bit of quality.



“It would be nice to think we can add to the squad and if we add to the squad, you have got to add better quality than already we have at the football club.”



Monk signed eleven new players in the summer and is keen to see a few more new faces walk into Leeds United next month.

