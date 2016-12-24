Leeds United Need Kemar Roofe’s Goals To Maintain Promotion Push Feels Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has predicted that Kemar Roofe will have to play a big role in Leeds United’s season if they are to remain in contention for promotion to the Premier League.



The top scorer in League Two for Oxford United last season, Roofe has struggled for the same kind of fluency in front of goal this term at Leeds United, but many feel he is slowing getting into his groove.











The 23-year-old recently scored in Leeds’ win over Aston Villa and Garry Monk’s decision to play him in the hole behind the main centre forward has been reaping rewards for both the club and the player.



Gray admits that Chris Wood is still the main man for Leeds in attack and if he is fit, the Kiwi will continue to be the focal point of the attack, but he also feels Roofe has a role to play for the club this season.





The former White believes that Roofe could go on a run of scoring goals if he can get a few on the bounce and is backing him to contribute significantly if Leeds remain in the scheme of things for promotion this season.

Gray told LUTV: “If Chris Wood is fit I think you have got to stick with him and Kemar Roofe, he is there and thereabouts.



“He is knocking at the door and I get the impression that once he starts a run of scoring goals, he will keep doing it.



“He had a great goalscoring record last year, but I think he maybe needs three or four in the bounce.



“He is the one, between now and end of the season.



"I still think can pick up a dozen goals, which the club will need if we are going to get promotion.”



After struggling to get game time towards the start of the season, Roofe has started the last ten league games for Leeds and has become an integral member of Monk’s squad.

