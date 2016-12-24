XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/12/2016 - 12:30 GMT

Players Have Totally Bought Into Jurgen Klopp’s Methods – Liverpool Legend

 




Liverpool legend Ray Houghton believes the fans and the players have totally bought into manager Jurgen Klopp’s ideas.

Klopp, who replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool’s new boss in October 2015, made an instant impact at Anfield as he guided the Reds to the finals of the League Cup and the Europa League last season.




Although Liverpool failed to win a trophy in the 2015/16 campaign, they have started this season in spectacular fashion and are mounting a serious title challenge.

The Merseyside giants presently find themselves second in the league table with 37 points from 17 games, just six behind leaders Chelsea.
 


And Houghton, who thinks it was important for Klopp to enjoy a full pre-season, feels the German tactician has managed to totally win over the supporters and the players with his ideas.

“It is absolutely phenomenal in the way he has transformed the club”, he said on LFC TV.

I think the attitude of the fans has been absolutely phenomenal. They have bought into what he’s trying to do. Likewise, the players.

“It was important for him to get a good pre-season. He tried to do it bits and pieces last season.

“But once he got into pre-season, he got all the players together and he put across exactly what he wanted.

“And all the players have bought into it.

"You listen to them after matches or before games saying ‘the manager asked us to this, the manager asked us to do that’ and they carry out every detail he talks about.”

Liverpool, who have won their last two Premier League outings against Middlesbrough and Everton respectively, will next take on Stoke City on Tuesday.
 