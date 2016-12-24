Pontus Jansson Is Shop Window But Kyle Bartley Is Shop Owner – Former Leeds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Andy Ritchie feels while Pontus Jansson is the one with all the “show”, Kyle Bartley leads by example on the pitch by going about doing his job silently.



The summer signings have managed to strike up a good central defensive partnership, which has enabled Leeds to boast a good record at the back; the Whites have thus far conceded just 22 goals is as many Championship games this season, the fifth fewest in the division.











Jansson has established himself as a fan favourite at Elland Road due to his ability to connect with the supporters and his combative displays.



On the other hand, Bartley, whose last-gasp goal helped Leeds to edge out Brentford 1-0 last weekend, is the quieter of the two centre-backs.





And Ritchie thinks although Jansson is the “shop window”, Bartley is the actual “shop owner.”

“It was a Leeds performance that showed everything about the team”, he wrote about the win over Brentford in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.



“They never finish until the end and that is a successful sign and that is what they did.



“And what a great goal from Kyle Bartley at the end of it.



“He’s a real leader, isn’t he and Leeds have two at the back.



“Pontus Jansson is the one with all the ‘show’ and whips everybody up.



“But Bartley is the quiet one who leads totally by example on the pitch.



“Jansson is the shop window, but Bartley is the shop owner.”



Both Jansson and Bartley are currently on season-long loan deals at Leeds from Torino and Swansea City respectively.

