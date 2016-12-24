Run Like You’re Tugging A Caravan – Leeds United Star’s Banter With Team-Mate

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Chris Wood has mocked team-mate Luke Ayling over his statistics in FIFA 15, joking the full-back should not have pace of 75.



Ayling was questioned by a fan about his picture on FIFA 15 and explained he had broken his nose and was told the photograph would have to be photoshopped.











Wood though let slip he is more concerned about Ayling's pace rating of 75, joking that the full-back always appears to be pulling a caravan when running for the Whites.



The New Zealand international wrote to Ayling on Twitter: "What I'm more concerned about is the 75 for pace.





"Never seen you move that quick", the Leeds striker continued.

"Always tugging that caravan", Wood added.



And Ayling jokingly replied: "Woody, don't expose me on here like that please mate."



Leeds snapped Ayling up from fellow Championship side Bristol City in the summer transfer window and the former Yeovil Town man wasted no time in nailing down the right-back spot at Elland Road.



Along with Wood, Ayling has helped Leeds enjoy a superb season so far and the Whites go into Christmas Day sitting inside the Championship playoff places in fifth spot.



They are next in action away at Deepdale against Preston North End on Boxing Day.



@lukeayling_8 What I'm more concerned about is the 75 for pace… never seen you move that quick. Always tugging that caravan — Chris Wood (@officialcwood) December 24, 2016