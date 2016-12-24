Simon Grayson Will Be Desperate To Beat Leeds United Believes Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Andy Ritchie feels former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson’s presence will add extra spice to the Whites' Championship clash with Preston North End on Boxing Day.



Grayson, who is currently the manager of Preston, was in charge of Leeds between 2008 and 2012.











The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last three league outings and presently find themselves in 11th spot in the table with 32 points from 22 games, six points and six places adrift of Leeds.



And former Leeds star Ritchie believes while Grayson will be eager to “put one over” his former employers on Monday, the Yorkshire giants will also be desperate to beat the 47-year-old's side.





“Villa is going to be difficult; you know that, while Preston are on a bit of a surge at the minute as well”, he wrote in his column in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“You also have the added spice of Simon Grayson wanting to put one over his old club on Boxing Day.



“As much as you ask managers and ex-players and they say: ‘it is just another game’, I can tell you that it is not.



“And Simon will be wanting to beat Leeds United, as much as Leeds want to beat him!”



Following their clash with Preston on Monday, Leeds will take on 13th-placed Aston Villa three days later, with both being away fixtures.



Garry Monk’s team will then welcome rock-bottom Rotherham United to Elland Road in their first game of 2017 on 2nd January.

