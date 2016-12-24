Simon Grayson Will Have Preston Fired Up For Leeds – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray is confident that Simon Grayson will have his Preston North End players fired up for their game against his former club on Boxing Day.



Grayson managed Leeds between 2008 and 2012 and was responsible for getting the Yorkshire giants back into the Championship after they dropped down to League One.











The 47-year-old has been in charge of Preston since 2013 and the Lilywhites, who are currently eleventh in the league, will take on Garry Monk’s in-form team on Boxing Day at Deepdale.



And Gray feels that being a former Leeds player and manager, Grayson will have his team up and ready to face the challenge of the Whites on Monday.





The Leeds legend also believes that the Preston boss will also want a home win as his side are not out of the race to finish in the top six, despite their current position in the league table.

Gray told LUTV: “Simon will have his players up for it.



“Especially being an ex-Leeds United player and ex-Leeds United manager he will be looking forward to the task.



“And he will be trying to stress to his players that they are not out of it, in this race to get to the top six.”



Leeds played out a 1-1 draw against Preston at Deepdale on the last day of the 2015/16 season.

