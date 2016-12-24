Southampton Return Is Always Special – Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has explained that he always finds it “special” to head back to his former employers Southampton, ahead of Spurs’ trip to St. Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday.



The Argentine tactician took charge of Southampton in January 2013, replacing Nigel Adkins; it was Pochettino’s first job in England.











In his first full season at Southampton, Pochettino led the team to an eighth-spot finish before leaving for fellow Premier League outfit Tottenham in the summer of 2014.



And the 44-year-old, who revealed that he still shares a good rapport with a lot of people at Southampton, stated that the Saints will always remain “special” to him as they provided him with the opportunity to launch his career in England.





“It’s always special to go back to Southampton”, he said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“It was a very special place for me and for my family because I had the possibility to start my career in England and in the Premier League there.



“I think it will always be a special place for me, [there are] a lot of people that we have a good relationship with.



"It will always be special for me and it’s a good opportunity to see all my friends there.”



Spurs, who beat Burnley 2-1 last weekend, presently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table with 33 points from 17 games, two places and nine points ahead of Southampton.

