12 Teams In Mix For Top Six, Leeds United Legend Warns

Leeds United legend Eddie Gray believes that there are at least a dozen teams who are still in the fight for a place in the Championship’s top six this season.



A poor start to the season aside, Leeds have so far defied all expectations with their performances under new boss Garry Monk and are currently fifth in the Championship table.











Going into the busy Christmas period, Leeds are firmly entrenched in the fight for place in the promotion playoffs at the end of the season, but Gray admits the Whites are only one of the dozen clubs who are still in the race to finish in the top six.



He feels the top two, Newcastle United and Brighton, could run away to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League because of the extra quality they have, but the playoff spots are up for grabs for a number of clubs in and around the top six.





The former White said on LUTV: “You look at the Championship, there are still 12 clubs I think who have a good chance of being in the top six and we are one of them.

“Looking at the league and the performances, you would think the top two could be up and away.



“Newcastle, if they have to invest they will invest heavily and bring in top class players; Brighton, they are in a little bit of debt, but they have players in the football club who look like getting the results for them.



“The rest of the sides like ourselves, Reading, Sheffield, Wednesday, Huddersfield, Derby County – there are a lot of them in it.”

