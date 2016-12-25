Chelsea Linked Winger Not Distracted By Transfer Rumours

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea linked winger Federico Bernardeschi has refused to accept that the upcoming transfer window is acting as a distraction in his performances.



The 22-year-old winger’s future at La Viola has been a subject of speculation, with Bernardeschi linked with a move away from the club during the winter transfer window.











Chelsea have been mooted as one of his suitors and many feel the winger’s performances could take a hit due to speculation surrounding his future at Fiorentina.



Bernardeschi was not in his element last weekend when Fiorentina suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, but the winger refused to blame the window for his showing.





When asked whether the winter transfer window is a distraction for him, the Italian told Premium Sport: “No.”

The winger also feels Fiorentina are a better team than last season and just need to sort out the way they have been starting games in the current campaign to get back on track.



He added: “I think as a team we have progressed since last season.



“We need to do better in the first few minutes of the matches as you cannot start a goal down all the time.”

