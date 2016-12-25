XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2016 - 13:49 GMT

Chelsea Linked Winger Not Distracted By Transfer Rumours

 




Chelsea linked winger Federico Bernardeschi has refused to accept that the upcoming transfer window is acting as a distraction in his performances.

The 22-year-old winger’s future at La Viola has been a subject of speculation, with Bernardeschi linked with a move away from the club during the winter transfer window.




Chelsea have been mooted as one of his suitors and many feel the winger’s performances could take a hit due to speculation surrounding his future at Fiorentina.

Bernardeschi was not in his element last weekend when Fiorentina suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico, but the winger refused to blame the window for his showing.
 


When asked whether the winter transfer window is a distraction for him, the Italian told Premium Sport: “No.”  

The winger also feels Fiorentina are a better team than last season and just need to sort out the way they have been starting games in the current campaign to get back on track.

He added: “I think as a team we have progressed since last season.

“We need to do better in the first few minutes of the matches as you cannot start a goal down all the time.”
 