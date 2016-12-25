Former Leeds Star: Shouldn’t Have Been Relegated From Premier League, I Was Heartbroken

Follow @insidefutbol





Dominic Matteo has revealed he was heartbroken when Leeds United were relegated from the Premier League in the 2003/04 campaign and still maintains that with the quality of players at the club the Whites should not have gone down.



The defender-cum-midfielder joined Leeds from Liverpool in the summer of 2000, with the Yorkshire giants flying high and firmly established as one of the Premier League's top clubs.











Matteo even made his debut for Leeds in the Champions League against AC Milan and helped the Whites to reach the semi-finals in his first season at the club; the defender scored for Leeds in a 1-1 draw in the San Siro against AC Milan.



However, as financial issues gripped the club, Leeds spiralled down the Premier League standings and at the end of the 2003/04 season were relegated after finishing in 19th.



And Matteo, who still maintains Leeds should not have been relegated given the quality of the squad, revealed he suffered badly throughout the summer.