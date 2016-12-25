I Believe In Tottenham Hotspur’s Project – Hugo Lloris

Follow @insidefutbol





After signing a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur, skipper Hugo Lloris has stressed he believes in the project at White Hart Lane and is looking forward to even better times ahead.



Lloris was named permanent captain of the club last summer and the Frenchman, along with manager Mauricio Pochettino, helped Spurs to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League table last season.











This season the shot-stopper has carried on his impressive form from the European Championship and has kept eight clean sheets in 21 games in all competitions.



After committing his future to the club until 2022, Lloris revealed he is pleased with the contract and believes in the project at Tottenham headed by Pochettino.





“I’m very pleased with this new contact”, Lloris told the club website.

“That’s the way I show my commitment to the club, to my team-mates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead”, added the 29-year-old.



After moving to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2012, Lloris has been Spurs’ preferred number 1 between the sticks.



He has made over 150 appearances for the club in the Premier League and will be looking to make a significant contribution in his side's next game, when Tottenham visit St Mary's on 28th December to take on Southampton.

