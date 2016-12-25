XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2016 - 13:19 GMT

I Believe In Tottenham Hotspur’s Project – Hugo Lloris

 




After signing a new deal with Tottenham Hotspur, skipper Hugo Lloris has stressed he believes in the project at White Hart Lane and is looking forward to even better times ahead.

Lloris was named permanent captain of the club last summer and the Frenchman, along with manager Mauricio Pochettino, helped Spurs to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League table last season.




This season the shot-stopper has carried on his impressive form from the European Championship and has kept eight clean sheets in 21 games in all competitions.

After committing his future to the club until 2022, Lloris revealed he is pleased with the contract and believes in the project at Tottenham headed by Pochettino.
 


“I’m very pleased with this new contact”, Lloris told the club website.

“That’s the way I show my commitment to the club, to my team-mates and the gaffer and to show again how much I believe in this project and hopefully the best year is ahead”, added the 29-year-old.

After moving to White Hart Lane in the summer of 2012, Lloris has been Spurs’ preferred number 1 between the sticks.

He has made over 150 appearances for the club in the Premier League and will be looking to make a significant contribution in his side's next game, when Tottenham visit St Mary's on 28th December to take on Southampton.
 