XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2016 - 12:50 GMT

I Knew Jonathan Kodija Was Top Class At Once, Aston Villa Star Admits

 




After last weekend's 1-0 victory over Queen Park Rangers, Aston Villa star Nathan Baker has praised Jonathan Kodjia and said he instantly knew the Ivorian is a top class striker.

Kodjia scored the winner in the 75th minute during his side’s game against QPR at Loftus Road last weekend, to hand Villa a vital three points.




After the win, Villa moved to 13th place in the Championship table and now have 31 points in 22 games and are level with Barnsley in terms of points.

Baker, who helped his team keep a clean sheet during the match against Ian Holloway’s men, said he knew Kodjia was a top class striker after watching him in training.
 


“I saw instantly in training that we had a top-class striker on our hands”, Baker told the club website.

“He’s always on it at Bodymoor Heath – he works hard, he never gives less than 100% every day, he has real intensity in every session and he just loves scoring goals”, added the 25-year-old.

Kodjia was brought to Villa Park this summer from Bristol City following an impressive season during which he scored 19 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions.

Since his arrival, the forward has scored eight goals for Steve Bruce’s side and also has one assist to his name.

Kodjia will leave the Championship side in January for the African Cup of Nations to help the Ivory Coast defend their title. His side’s campaign will start on 16th January against Togo.
 