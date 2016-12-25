XRegister
06 October 2016

25/12/2016 - 18:02 GMT

I Want To Achieve More With Tottenham Hotspur – Hugo Lloris

 




Following a contract extension until 2022, Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris has explained he wants to hit greater heights with the club.

Lloris has committed his future to Spurs by extending his stay at White Hart Lane until 2022 after signing a new six-year deal.




After wearing the captain’s armband last summer, the 29-year-old helped the north London club to qualify for the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League table, their best finish in the history of the Premier League.

Lloris, who recently played his 150th Premier League match for Spurs, said he is enjoying his time at Tottenham and is looking to reach greater heights with the club.
 


“I am really enjoying my time at Tottenham, it’s a great feeling to be the captain too, I think I can be proud of that”, Lloris told the club’s official website.

“It’s not easy for a foreigner to come to England and win the respect of your mates, of your fans and of the English people.

“I’m really pleased with that but I’m still thinking that it’s not enough and I want more and that’s why I work so hard and hopefully the best year is ahead”, added the Frenchman.

Lloris arrived at White Hart Lane in the summer of 2012 from Ligue 1 side Lyon and since then he has been phenomenal for both club and country.

This season, he has kept eight clean sheets in 21 appearances in all competitions and will be hoping to add another to his tally when Tottenham play Southampton on 28th December.
 