I’d Love To Relive My Goal Against Celtic, What A Moment – Rangers Star

Rangers winger Barrie McKay has revealed he would love to relive his strike against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.



The Gers started as big underdogs in the semi-final clash at Hampden, but managed to edge out Celtic on penalties after largely dominating a game which ended 2-2 after 120 minutes.











McKay scored Rangers' first goal on the day, after just 16 minutes, with a superb long-range strike which stunned the Bhoys and made it 1-0 to Mark Warburton's men.



And McKay admits the goal remains his favourite goal, telling Rangers TV: "Probably the Celtic one [is my favourite] just because it was my first ever Old Firm game and it was such a big goal as well. And in such a big game."

Indeed, McKay loves the goal so much that if given the opportunity to relive any moment in his life so far he would pick going back to Hampden on that day against Celtic; the Rangers star also gave his Scotland debut a memorable mention.

"I'd probably go back to the Old Firm game. That was a big moment for me", the winger said.



"Or even my Scotland debut.



"That was a big achivement for myself as well, especially because of the fact of where I was a year before that, to get to there."



The 21-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Rangers in the current campaign, scoring twice and providing his team-mates with nine assists.

