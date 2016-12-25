XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2016 - 20:39 GMT

I’d Love To Relive My Goal Against Celtic, What A Moment – Rangers Star

 




Rangers winger Barrie McKay has revealed he would love to relive his strike against Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final last season.

The Gers started as big underdogs in the semi-final clash at Hampden, but managed to edge out Celtic on penalties after largely dominating a game which ended 2-2 after 120 minutes.




McKay scored Rangers' first goal on the day, after just 16 minutes, with a superb long-range strike which stunned the Bhoys and made it 1-0 to Mark Warburton's men.

And McKay admits the goal remains his favourite goal, telling Rangers TV: "Probably the Celtic one [is my favourite] just because it was my first ever Old Firm game and it was such a big goal as well. And in such a big game."

.


Indeed, McKay loves the goal so much that if given the opportunity to relive any moment in his life so far he would pick going back to Hampden on that day against Celtic; the Rangers star also gave his Scotland debut a memorable mention.  

"I'd probably go back to the Old Firm game. That was a big moment for me", the winger said.

"Or even my Scotland debut.

"That was a big achivement for myself as well, especially because of the fact of where I was a year before that, to get to there."

The 21-year-old has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Rangers in the current campaign, scoring twice and providing his team-mates with nine assists.
 