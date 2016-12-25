Jurgen Klopp Underlines Cautious Approach With Joel Matip

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed he could have played Joel Matip in the Merseyside derby on Monday, but wanted to be cautious with the centre-back.



The Reds were on the back foot during the first half of their game against Everton on Monday, but kept their opponents from scoring and won the game 1-0 thanks to an injury time goal from Sadio Mane.











Summer signing Matip, who lately has been out with a malleolar injury, has provided solidity to the Reds’ defence and Klopp’s men have not lost a Premier League match whenever he has played.



During a press conference ahead of Liverpool's clash with Stoke City, Klopp said he could have brought back the centre-back for the Merseyside derby, but Matip was not 100 per cent fit and he wanted to avoid taking an unnecessary risk.





“We could have tried to bring him back in the Everton game, [but] then it would have been a 95 per cent probability that he is out for the next game”, Klopp said at a press conference.

“So we decided to give him the time he needed to really settle, because he has had these problems for a few weeks.



“It was always close – next game probably, then not, then he could play, then he was in the squad but we couldn’t use him. We tried everything”, added the 49-year-old.



Matip was brought to Anfield this summer from Bundelsiga outfit Schalke 04, following the expiration of his contract with the German club.



Since his arrival, the 25-year-old has made 14 appearances for the Reds in all competitions and he will now be eyeing making himself available soon.

