Lyon Mull Over Bid For Newcastle United Target

Lyon are weighing up making a bid to sign Angers forward Nicolas Pepe, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Newcastle United.



Just 21 years old, Pepe has been impressing with Angers and as a result has seen several sides look at making a move for him when the transfer window swings back open.











Italian champions Juventus are keen, while within France, Monaco and Lille are also in the hunt. And Rafael Benitez's Newcastle have been linked with wanting to take Pepe to England.



According to French daily Le Progres, Lyon are now actively mulling a bid which would see Pepe signed in January, but then loaned back to Angers to see out the season.





But Angers are playing hardball with potential suitors and want a minimum of €10m to part with the Ivorian.

The Ligue 1 outfit have already knocked back a bid from an unnamed French club for Pepe and the race is expected to heat up once the winter window officially swings open.



Clubs wishing to buy Pepe though will have to weigh up whether they are prepared to be without him for up to a month in the new year as the Ivorian is expected to be on duty at the African Cup of Nations in January.

