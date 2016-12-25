XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/12/2016 - 12:11 GMT

Other Teams Can’t Match Chelsea’s Consistency In Premier League Feels Blues Legend

 




Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes that no other side look consistent enough to catch the Blues in the Premier League title race at present.

Antonio Conte’s men defeated London rivals Crystal Palace 1-0 last weekend to keep their winning streak intact.




Chelsea’s last defeat in the Premier League came at the hands of Arsenal in late September and since then they have won 11 games in a row, an astonishing surge of form.

The Blues are currently on top of the Premier League table and are six points clear of second placed Liverpool.
 


Ex-Chelsea midfielder Lampard, who is hoping the Blues can stay top of the pile, believes that none of the other Premier League clubs are consistent enough to catch the Blues in the title race.

"I don't like to tempt fate but I can't see anyone who has got the consistency to close the gap, so I fancy Chelsea strongly now", Lampard said on Sky Sports.

"[Manchester] City are in a decent position", the 38-year-old continued.

"And there are teams with quality for sure – City, I think Liverpool are very good to watch this year, and Arsenal.”

But Lampard said he expects the Blues to maintain their lead and explained: "I think those will be the group chasing but with Chelsea, when you take that kind of a gap into Christmas, I think barring suspensions or injuries to top players like [Eden] Hazard and [Diego] Costa, I fancy them to carry it through.”

Chelsea will host Eddie Howe’s Bournemouth on Boxing Day and will then play 11th placed Stoke City on New Year’s Eve.

They will be hoping to continue their winning streak and will also be looking to maintain the gap with a win in both games.
 