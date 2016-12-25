Rangers Legend Warns Over Players Wilting Under Ibrox Pressure Amid Gers’ Jota Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone believes that often signings can wilt under the pressure of playing at Ibrox, but has urged Mark Warburton to snap up midfielder Jota if he feels the Spaniard fits the bill.



The Scottish giants have been heavily linked with making a move for Jota, who previously played under Rangers boss Warburton at Brentford, during the winter transfer window.











Jota is currently on loan from Brentford at Eibar, but the 25-year-old is now preparing to return to the Championship outfit after falling down the pecking order at the Spanish club.



Warburton is keeping a close watch on the situation and it has been claimed that the Gers manager wants to lure his former charge to Ibrox in January.





Jota’s former team-mate at Brentford, Stuart Dallas, who currently plays at Leeds, recently said that the playmaker would be a perfect fit for Rangers.

And Johnstone, who admitted that Rangers need to bolster their central midfield options, has warned some new signings cannot handle the pressure associated with being a Gers player.



However, he urged Warburton to complete a swoop for Jota if he does feel the midfielder can do the business.



“Jota is one of a number of players that Mark has been linked with and is someone that he knows well from his time at Brentford”, he wrote in his column in the Evening Times.



“I have never seen him play but I have read a lot about him and his former team-mates have spoken very highly of him in terms of his ability and what he could bring to the side.



“We have heard it before when potential targets have been talked up and then they get here and they can’t handle being a Rangers player.



“But Rangers do need someone in midfield with a bit of guile, someone that has got an eye for a pass and that can create chances and get a few goals themselves.



“If Mark feels that Jota is that player and he can get a deal done to bring him to the club then great. If it is not him, then we will see who does come in.



“Every signing that you make is a gamble.



"Mark knows Jota as a person as well as a player and if decides to make a move then he will have to be confident that he will fit in on and off the park.”



Jota, whose present contract with Brentford will expire next summer, is yet to score in seven appearances in all competitions for Eibar this season.

