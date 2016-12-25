XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

25/12/2016 - 12:24 GMT

Speed of Antonio Conte Success Surprises Chelsea Legend

 




Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola has praised manager and ex-team-mate Antonio Conte for implementing his preferred 3-4-3 system so quickly and effectively at the club, while expressing his surprise at how quickly his countryman has been successful.

Zola made over 300 appearances for the Blues and scored 80 goals during his stay at Stamford Bridge.




The 50-year-old played with the Blues’ new boss Conte for the Italy national team at the 1994 World Cup, which they lost to Brazil on penalties after reaching the final.

The Italian admits he is surprised with the progress his former team-mate Conte has made after taking charge of Chelsea and has praised him for implementing his 3-4-3 system quickly.
 


“I’ve been very impressed because I didn’t expect him to achieve what he has so early, but I know Antonio, I know his qualities as a coach and I had no doubt he was going to do a good job”, Zola told the club’s official website.

“What is good is that he’s been able to get into the system so quickly.

“I hope they continue with the way they’re going because the challenges this season are big, both for him as a coach and Chelsea as a team, so I hope they can keep that consistency and continuity until the end of the season”, added the ex-Chelsea forward.

After being thrashed by Arsenal in late October, Chelsea have not lost in the Premier League and have won 11 games in a row.

The Blues are on top of the Premier League table and are six points clear of second placed Liverpool.

They will host Bournemouth on Boxing Day and will be aiming to grab three more points with a win over the Cherries.
 