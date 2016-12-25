We Must Remain Patient With Him – Antonio Conte To Ease Chelsea Summer Signing Into Action

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes the club must remain patient with Michy Batshuayi and allow him the time to adapt to English football and help him improve.



The west Londoners paid big money to snare the striker away from Marseille in the summer, but the 23-year-old is yet to set the stage on fire with his performances in England.











Batshuayi has only one goal to his name in the Premier League and is yet to start a league game for the Blues as Chelsea look to ease him into the scheme of things in England.



With Diego Costa suspended, Batshuayi is in line to make his first league start against Bournemouth on Boxing Day, but Conte feels the Belgian still needs some more time to adapt.





He has insisted that it is not easy for young players to adapt to the physical demands of the Premier League and the striker must be given the leeway to further improve and adapt.

The Italian said in a press conference ahead of his side's Bournemouth game: “I spoke about Michy in the last game and I said that it’s not easy to arrive in this league and play [straight away].



“For a young player to arrive and to adapt is tough as it’s a difficult and physical league.



“We must remain patient with Michy and help him to improve and the next step is to play him more, but I repeat it’s difficult.”



Batshuayi scored 23 goals in his last season at Marseille before moving to England with Chelsea in the summer.

