West Ham Owners Dubbed “Awesome” By League One Chairman

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has backed West Ham United owners David Gold and David Sullivan, dubbing the duo "awesome" and insisting they are genuine Hammers fans.



Gold and Sullivan have attracted criticism from some West Ham fans for their running of the club, especially deciding to leave Upton Park in favour of the London Stadium.











West Ham's new ground was built as an athletics stadium and as such fans are some distance from the pitch in the bowl-like structure. A number of West Ham fans have expressed displeasure at the move.



But MacAnthony, who owns League One side Peterborough, has hailed West Ham's current owners.



He was asked by a West Ham fan on Twitter whether there is any chance he could take over the Hammers, with the fan adding that MacAnthony is a "proper owner true to his word".