Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

25/12/2016 - 20:56 GMT

West Ham Owners Dubbed “Awesome” By League One Chairman

 




Peterborough United supremo Darragh MacAnthony has backed West Ham United owners David Gold and David Sullivan, dubbing the duo "awesome" and insisting they are genuine Hammers fans.

Gold and Sullivan have attracted criticism from some West Ham fans for their running of the club, especially deciding to leave Upton Park in favour of the London Stadium.




West Ham's new ground was built as an athletics stadium and as such fans are some distance from the pitch in the bowl-like structure. A number of West Ham fans have expressed displeasure at the move.

But MacAnthony, who owns League One side Peterborough, has hailed West Ham's current owners.

 


He was asked by a West Ham fan on Twitter whether there is any chance he could take over the Hammers, with the fan adding that MacAnthony is a "proper owner true to his word". 

But MacAnthony wrote back: "Thanks buddy, but I'm pretty certain you have awesome owners already and real West Ham fans."

West Ham have taken seven points from their last three games in the Premier League to rise up to 13th spot in the standings.

The Hammers are next in action away at Swansea City on Boxing Day, before taking on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on New Year's Eve, their final match of 2016.
 