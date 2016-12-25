West Ham Skipper Eyes Big Win At Swansea City

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham skipper Mark Noble says his side go into their Boxing Day meeting with Swansea City high on confidence and fully aware what a win could do for their season.



The Hammers have not lost in any of their last three games and have managed to collect seven from a possible nine points, to hand themselves breathing space in the Premier League.











Slaven Bilic’s men first drew with Liverpool and then won two consecutive games against Burnley and Hull City respectively to rise to 13th position in the Premier League table.



Noble believes with win two wins, his side will go into the Swansea game on Boxing Day with more confidence.





“Now, with those wins under our belts we can go to Swansea on Boxing Day with more confidence and look forward to getting some more points on the board”, Noble told the club website.

And the West Ham skipper thinks winning at Swansea would set his side up to go into 2017 with confidence, being able to enjoy their football once again.



“If we can win there, we'd be on 20-plus points and if we can keep up the momentum by winning games, no matter how we win them, we can go into the New Year and the second part of the season will be a lot more comfortable and the players can start enjoying themselves”, added the 29-year-old.



Noble has managed to find the back of the net in last two games and has four goals and two assists to his name this season.



He will be looking to be on target again for the Hammers when they take on the Swans, who are battling to get out of the relegation zone with just three wins in 17 games.

