Yes Manchester United Are Still In Title Mix, Insists Red Devils Legend

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has insisted the Red Devils are still in contention to win the Premier League title this season.



Jose Mourinho took charge of the Red Devils this summer and began his spell at Old Trafford by impressing with wins in his first three Premier League encounters.











However, Manchester United soon tasted defeat and were engaged in a string of draws that saw them moving down in the Premier League table.



The Red Devils have won their last four matches in all competitions and sit sixth in the Premier League, four points away from breaking into the top four.





Ferdinand, who made over 400 appearances for Manchester United, believes that Mourinho’s men are still in the mix for the Premier League title, despite being 13 points behind league leaders Chelsea.

“This season, though, any one of six teams is capable of winning the league and United are in that mix”, Ferdinand told the club website.



“We need to keep being consistent and keep up a run of games where we build up confidence and get points on the board", added the 38-year-old.



The Red Devils have managed to get 30 points from 17 games and are inching closer to the top four.



They will host Sunderland on Boxing Day and will then play Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve. Mourinho will be hoping his side win both games and stay in the hunt for Premier League title.

