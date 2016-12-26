Andy Carroll Starts – West Ham Team vs Swansea Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Swansea City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have named the team that will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium this afternoon in a crunch Premier League fixture.



The Hammers head into Boxing Day sitting in 13th spot in the Premier League, but still just three points above the relegation zone. Swansea, only off the bottom due to goal difference, can close to within four points of West Ham if they can claim all three points.











Slaven Bilic's side have taken seven points from their last three league games and the Hammers boss will be desperate for his men to continue with their good run. And to get the job done in Wales, Bilic picks Dimitri Payet to unlock the Swansea defence, with Andy Carroll hoping to benefit from the Frenchman's good work. Michail Antonio is another attacking threat, along with Andre Ayew, while Winston Reid and Angelo Ogbonna look to keep things tight at the back.



On the bench, the Croatian has Ashley Fletcher available if he wants to bring on another striker, while Sofiane Feghouli will be desperate for a chance to feature.



West Ham United Team vs Swansea City



Randolph, Reid, Cresswell, Nordtveit, Kouyate, Carroll, Noble, Ayew, Ogbonna, Payet, Antonio



Substitutes: Adrian, Feghouli, Fletcher, Fernandes, Quina, Rice, Pike

