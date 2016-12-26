Beauty, It Was Beauty – Jose Mourinho Assesses Manchester United Win Over Sunderland

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho feels his Manchester United side only turned up the style after the break following a poor first half where he believes the Reds Devils didn’t deserve to be leading Sunderland, after his men beat the Black Cats 3-1.



Manchester United started on the front food and controlled possession as Sunderland seemed content to drop deep and allow the home side to come at them in the initial exchanges in the first quarter of an hour of the game.











Despite controlling play and playing some nice football in front of the Sunderland defence, Jordan Pickford had little to do in the first 30 minutes of the game other than parrying a Paul Pogba driven cross from the right hand side.



And it was Sunderland who had the first big chance of the game when Jermain Defoe’s lobbed ball inside the box had the Manchester United defence split and Fabio Borini and Victor Anichebe combined to somehow fail to beat David de Gea in the Red Devils goal.





Pogba hit the post with shot from outside the box and Manchester United finally got the goal they were looking for when Daley Blind latched on to Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s pass inside the box to slot past Pickford’s outstretched left hand into the Sunderland bottom corner.

Manchester United came close to doubling the lead twice in first stoppage time; Pogba did brilliantly to create a chance to shoot a volley only for Pickford to keep it out and the Sunderland goalkeeper was called into action again when he kept Juan Mata’s free kick out as the last action of the first half.



Mourinho’s men missed golden opportunities to double their lead in the first ten minutes of the second half when both Pogba and Ibrahimovic failed to keep their header and shot down respectively.



Henrikh Mkhitaryan replaced Jesse Lingard at the hour mark and almost scored on his introduction when his curler just flew wide of the Pickford’s hands and the far post.



And just moments later Pickford was again at it when he parried Pogba’s lobbed pass at the near post and Jason Denayer kept the scraps from falling on to Mata’s path. The Sunderland goalkeeper was again called upon minutes later when he saved Ibrahimovic’s driven shot with his right foot.



The game opened up a bit as Sunderland went looking for the equaliser, but the Black Cats failed to trouble De Gea in goal as Manchester United also strived hard to get the second goal.



And Ibrahimovic finally doubled Manchester United’s lead when Pogba closed down the Black Cats midfield to induce a mistake from Didier N’Dong and snatch the ball away; the Frenchman sent the Swede through with a nice ball, which the forward calmly slotted past Pickford in the Sunderland goal in the 81st minute.



Mkhitaryan produced a moment of magic to score the third goal minutes later when Ibrahimovic’s cross was just a little behind the Armenian, but the winger flicked the ball past the hapless Sunderland goalkeeper with his right foot in one motion.



Borini scored a consolation goal for Sunderland in stoppage time, but Manchester United finally picked up the three points with a 3-1 scoreline.



The Manchester United boss admits that his team didn’t deserve to go into the break leading as he feels they were poor in the second half, but feels they played some beautiful football in the second half to get the result over the line.





Mourinho told the BBC: “I didn't like the first half. Or to be honest, I liked Sunderland in the first half.



“I think they came well organised, good work by [Sunderland manager] David [Moyes], the team created some dangerous situations, so in the first half I think the 1-0 result for us, maybe we don't deserve that.



“I know that we had a clear penalty that should have been given, but the first half was not good.



“Second half yes, it had everything, also beauty. Beauty in football, when it is possible, is also an important thing.



“So I'm happy.”



Manchester United will next host Mourinho’s former assistant Aitor Karanka’s Middlesbrough at Old Trafford on New Year’s Eve.

