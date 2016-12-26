Big Relief – Olivier Giroud Hails Arsenal’s Win Over West Brom

Follow @insidefutbol





Olivier Giroud feels Arsenal showed good mental strength to edge out a narrow 1-0 win over West Brom at the Emirates Stadium, to stay firmly in the title hunt.



After two defeats on the trot, Arsenal were under pressure to get a win at home over the Baggies and going into the final ten minutes it seemed they might fail to bag the three points.











Arsenal dominated possession and the chances, but Ben Foster kept the Arsenal forwards at bay for most of the game; the Gunners finally got the goal they needed in the 86th minute when Olivier Giroud rose to meet Mesut Ozil’s looping ball into the box to head home the winner for Arsene Wenger’s men.



The Frenchman credited the German playmaker for producing a delicious ball in the final minutes of the game and believes the home side showed great mental fortitude in the Premier League clash as they needed to bounce back after a couple of disappointing defeats.





The Arsenal striker was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was a very good cross from Mesut Ozil and I just tried to finish the job.

“Today we were strong together, a strong mentality, it was important to win today and we showed a lot of strength.



"At home you have to win and even more so after two disappointing results so it was a very important game – we needed the three points.



"It is a big relief."



Arsenal will next host their London rivals Crystal Palace on New Year’s Day at the Emirates.

