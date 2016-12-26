Buying In January Might Be Difference Between Liverpool Winning Title And Not – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Ray Houghton has underlined the importance of the Merseyside giants bringing in new players during the upcoming winter transfer window.



The Reds, who are making a serious push for the title this season, presently find themselves nine points behind leaders Chelsea, in third spot, but do have a game in hand.











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he will be looking to add to his squad if the opportunity arises in the winter transfer window.



The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Christian Pulisic, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Mahmoud Dahoud, amongst others, have been linked with moving to Liverpool in January.





And Houghton believes with Liverpool being in the running for the title, they should dip into the transfer market to improve their squad and strength in depth.

The former midfielder, who thinks new signings would also help to boost the morale of the present squad, went on to add that Liverpool need to bring in just one or two players in January.



“Second in the league going into the second half of the season, I think it is a good time to buy and strengthen”, Houghton said on LFC TV.



“Because you really believe you can win the league, this is your year to put yourself in there to try and win it.



“It might be the difference – going out in January [to buy].



“And you are not talking about four or five players, you are talking about one or two.



“You might just need that to improve and give the rest of the lads a boost.



“You don’t want to upset the balance of the squad, buy you also want to give them a little lift by bringing in quality.



“It is about a squad game now, it is not about the eleven anymore and I think that has been proven.



“It is about how deep is your squad, how good is your bench to sometimes try and change things around.



“I think you are looking for that extra bit of quality that can take you on and this could be the season, you never know.”



Liverpool, who have won their last two outings against Middlesbrough and Everton respectively, are next up against Stoke City on Tuesday as they look to close the gap on Chelsea.

