Chris Wood On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Preston Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Preston North End vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Preston North End at Deepdale in a Championship clash this Boxing Day.



The Whites go into the fixture sitting inside the playoff zone in the Championship, but well aware that with the division so tight they can ill afford to drop points, while former Leeds boss Simon Grayson, now Preston manager, will be plotting their downfall.











In an effort to pick up all three points, Leeds head coach Garry Monk picks Souleymane Doukara to lead the line as he is cautious with striker Chris Wood. Charlie Taylor misses out with injury, meaning Gaetano Berardi slots in at left-back. Liam Bridcutt, club captain, lines up in midfield alongside Kalvin Phillips, while Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley are the centre-back pairing.



On the bench, Monk can call for Marcus Antonsson or Wood if he needs to bring on another striker, while Ronaldo Vieira is also amongst the substitutes today.



Leeds United Team vs Preston North End



Green, Ayling, Jansson, Bartley, Berardi, Phillips, Bridcutt, Dallas, Sacko, Roofe, Doukara



Substitutes: Silvestri, Denton, Cooper, Vieira, Hernandez, Wood, Antonsson

