David Moyes Comments On Old Trafford Reception

Sunderland manager David Moyes was not too perturbed about the reception he received at Old Trafford from the Manchester United fans on Boxing Day.



The Scotsman returned to Old Trafford for the first time in the capacity of a visiting manager since he was sacked by Manchester United in April 2014, following a harrowing ten months at the club.











Moyes replaced the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson as the Manchester United manager in the summer of 2013, but he took a team which finished eleven points clear as champions in the previous season to seventh in the league table.



On his return to Old Trafford, the Manchester United fans gave a muted welcome to their former manager and Moyes himself felt alright with the reception he received from the home fans.





He was quoted as saying by the BBC, when asked about the reception he received at Old Trafford: "I thought it was fine.

“Manchester United supporters are knowledgeable, they have seen some good teams and bad teams. They are knowledgeable.



“Most of them were very good."



Moyes signed a six-year contract at Old Trafford in 2013, but only lasted ten months in his job as Manchester United manager.



He was sacked by Real Sociedad in November last year.

