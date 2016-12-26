XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 18:33 GMT

Fair Play Olivier Giroud, Great Header – West Brom Custodian

 




West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Ben Foster has saluted Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud for his winning header and has advised his side to forget about the loss and move on.

The Baggies were handed their second defeat in a row as the Gunners beat them 1-0 away from home earlier in the day by virtue of a late strike from the French striker, who rose to a cross from Mesut Ozil to loop a header into the back of the net.




The former Manchester United custodian is disappointed with the way the game ended for his team and stated that losing the match with just four minutes of the full 90 remaining felt "horrible".

"It is disappointing to lose any game, but to keep Arsenal at bay for so long and then lose with a few minutes left it is horrible", Foster was quoted as saying by the BBC.
 


Praising the work the West Brom defenders in front of him did, the 33-year-old said that Giroud's goal was flawless and they could have no complaints about that header and the resulting goal.  

"You know you're going to come here and, as a keeper, you're going to be busy.

"The lads in front of me were brilliant.

"But fair play to Olivier Giroud – it was a great header and a great goal."

The aim now though for West Brom will be to forget all about the loss and move on to their next game against Southampton, Foster insists.

"Now got big games against Southampton and Hull next week so we have got to forget about this and move on."
 