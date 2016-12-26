Finally Getting What We Deserve – Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has expressed his delight with his side's Boxing Day win against Sunderland and believes that his team are finally getting the results they deserve.



The Red Devils registered their fourth league win in a row as they handed relegation battlers Sunderland a 3-1 defeat at Old Trafford.











According to the Portuguese manager, the results have been a long time coming and his team are finally starting to get what they really deserve.



Reflecting on their match against Burnley back in October where they were held to a 0-0 draw in spite of dominating possession and managing eleven shots on target, Mourinho said that the performance against the Clarets was better than the display against Sunderland and deserved something better.





"We have played well for a long time. I think our game against Burnley was absolutely phenomenal. We played better against Burnley than today", Mourinho was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The good performances we had for quite some time.



"Finally we have the good results, four victories and 12 points in a row."



There was a special note of mention though about the need for further improvement as Manchester United head towards the second half of the season and look to get back among the top four.



"The players know the principles of how we play and they are comfortable but we need to improve."

