XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

26/12/2016 - 18:35 GMT

Liverpool Give Green Light For Loan Move To Italy For Reds Star

 




Liverpool have accepted Inter Milan’s offer to sign Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva on a loan deal until the end of the season, it has been claimed.

Out of contract in the summer and having to make do with a fringe role at Anfield, Lucas has regularly seen Jurgen Klopp prefer other options when he has a fully fit squad.




Inter have been on the case of the midfielder for a few years, but it seems they could finally get their hands on Lucas in January as according to Sky Italia, Liverpool have accepted an offer from the Nerazzurri.

It has been claimed that the Reds have accepted Inter’s bid to sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season and are ready to let the bit part player leave the club in January.
 


The ball has been pushed into Inter’s court and it is up to the Serie A giants whether they move to complete the signing of Lucas in January or look for other options before making a final decision.  

Lucas also seems to be ready to leave Anfield as the midfielder has been pining for more minutes and is keen to play more football in the second half of the season.

He joined Liverpool from Gremio in 2007 and has made 326 appearances for the Reds, winning just the League Cup.
 