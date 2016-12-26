Liverpool Give Green Light For Loan Move To Italy For Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have accepted Inter Milan’s offer to sign Brazilian midfielder Lucas Leiva on a loan deal until the end of the season, it has been claimed.



Out of contract in the summer and having to make do with a fringe role at Anfield, Lucas has regularly seen Jurgen Klopp prefer other options when he has a fully fit squad.











Inter have been on the case of the midfielder for a few years, but it seems they could finally get their hands on Lucas in January as according to Sky Italia, Liverpool have accepted an offer from the Nerazzurri.



It has been claimed that the Reds have accepted Inter’s bid to sign the midfielder on loan until the end of the season and are ready to let the bit part player leave the club in January.





The ball has been pushed into Inter’s court and it is up to the Serie A giants whether they move to complete the signing of Lucas in January or look for other options before making a final decision.

Lucas also seems to be ready to leave Anfield as the midfielder has been pining for more minutes and is keen to play more football in the second half of the season.



He joined Liverpool from Gremio in 2007 and has made 326 appearances for the Reds, winning just the League Cup.

